EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 271.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in EVgo were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,449 shares during the period. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in EVgo by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,429,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 1,182,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 5,576.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 658,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,312.26. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.28. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

