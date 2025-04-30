13,672 Shares in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

