Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $128,000 in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 377.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 234,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 1,584,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

