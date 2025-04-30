Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,291,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.87.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.