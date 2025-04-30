Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,291,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.