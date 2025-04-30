MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Cut by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,252 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

MTG opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.