Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 854,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,822 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.