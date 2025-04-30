Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,393,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.53 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.