Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:RSI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,296.08. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

