Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $153,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

