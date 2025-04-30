Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,947 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $9,224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,090,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 630,685 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.20. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.