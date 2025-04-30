Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,625 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,677 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

