Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

