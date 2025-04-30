Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 29,615 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,603,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $175.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $172.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

