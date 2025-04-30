Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 1,344.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 674,723 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $3.17 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 86.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

