Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 16,330 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.