Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $109,279.80 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOH opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

