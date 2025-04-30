Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of LiveRamp worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.5 %

RAMP stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,732.80 and a beta of 1.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

