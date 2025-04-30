Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $475,000 Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $698,398.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,554 shares in the company, valued at $64,902,774.48. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,816.16. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

