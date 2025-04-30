ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in ONE Gas by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

