RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RLI were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $17,854,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,093.58. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

