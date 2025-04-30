Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.