Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Up 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 715,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 525,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Stock Up 15.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

