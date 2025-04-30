Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.40 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 121.23 ($1.63). 3,447,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,500,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.20 ($1.49).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

