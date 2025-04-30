AQR Capital Management LLC Has $140.72 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $140,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 264,803 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Crown’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

