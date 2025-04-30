Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Decreases By 29.2%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BT Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

BTBD opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

