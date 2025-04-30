Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Grows By 98.5%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 796,100 shares. Currently, 222.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ CDT opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.37.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($20.33) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduit Pharmaceuticals
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit Pharmaceuticals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.