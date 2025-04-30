Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Grows By 98.5%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 796,100 shares. Currently, 222.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CDT opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($20.33) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduit Pharmaceuticals

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 526,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 892,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 5,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,028,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

