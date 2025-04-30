BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,974,000 after buying an additional 508,779 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 274,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 224,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $12,538,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170,106 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.8437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

