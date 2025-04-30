AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,119,795 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119,795 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $123,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 85.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $23,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a PE ratio of 610.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

