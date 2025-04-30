AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of AppFolio worth $161,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Barclays PLC increased its position in AppFolio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 228,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,800,000 after purchasing an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 207,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 16.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,861,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.61. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

