AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,778 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 3.68% of Boston Beer worth $125,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,030,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $339.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

