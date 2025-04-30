Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $12.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.93.
Read Our Latest Report on Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
