AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 24,470 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Sage Therapeutics worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $467.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.