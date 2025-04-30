AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 810,857 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $132,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

