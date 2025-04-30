BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 0.3 %

BRTX stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 68.90. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

