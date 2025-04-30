24,477 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

