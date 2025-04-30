Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,025,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $628,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,980. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,502.18. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,519,970. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 1.7 %

Qualys stock opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

