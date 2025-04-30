Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 24,464 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 486.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Brinker International worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.39.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.