Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

