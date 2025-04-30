MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,649 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

