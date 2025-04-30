Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of FND stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

