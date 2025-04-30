Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,989,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 32.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.