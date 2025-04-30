Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,182 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Power Integrations worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

