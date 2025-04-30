Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

