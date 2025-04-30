Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.75.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $381.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.73 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89. Strategy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.33, for a total transaction of $1,132,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,690.10. This trade represents a 38.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 37,798 shares worth $12,535,866. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10,398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

