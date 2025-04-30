MML Investors Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Ferguson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.79.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.84%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

