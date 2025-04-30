Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,348,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 569,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 549,862 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 547,050 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,192,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

