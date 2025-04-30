8,014 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX) Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Allie Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,142,000.

BATS SMAX opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

