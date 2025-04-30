PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,459,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $158,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

PHM opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

