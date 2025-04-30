DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,245,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $112,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

