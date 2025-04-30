Best Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – April 29th

Robinhood Markets, AGM Group, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. 13,574,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,103,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.
AGM Group (AGMH)
AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.
AGMH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,195,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,677,961. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 1,374,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,279. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.
